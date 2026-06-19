Play video content Video: Bunnie XO Details Mother's Day Fight that Led to Jelly Roll Divorce Dumb Blonde Podcast

Bunnie XO detailed a Mother's Day fight with Jelly Roll was the final straw that led to their shocking divorce.

During her bombshell "Dumb Blonde" podcast posted Thursday night, Bunnie recalled the pair having an argument that made her "so fed up and so tired" she told the country star to "file the f**ing divorce papers."

She said while Jelly has spoken about getting divorced "numerous times" in their marriage, the proposal held weight because "I’m not the type of person who says what I don’t mean." The argument ended with Bunnie packing a bag and leaving ... and they didn't speak for weeks.

To her surprise, Jelly followed through with her suggestion ... and filed to end nearly 10 years of marriage.

We broke the news -- he filed for divorce in Tennessee in May, citing irreconcilable differences. He listed their separation date as May 9 -- a day before their blowout Mother's Day fight.

Bunnie said in her podcast the divorce was not mutual ... but revealed the pair still plan to have a child together and act as coparents amid their ongoing and difficult IVF journey.

Jelly addressed their split at his show in Saratoga Springs, New York Thursday night ... telling the crowd he and Bunnie are still "best friends" and that she may be the only woman he ever loves.