Jelly Roll Breaks Silence on Bunnie XO Split, Says ‘Nobody Cheated’

Jelly Roll is speaking out for the first and apparently only time about his divorce from Bunnie XO ... and he’s shutting down one major rumor in the process.

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The country star addressed the divorce Thursday night during a concert stop in Saratoga Springs, NY, telling fans he and Bunnie remain “best friends” despite ending their marriage and insisting, “Nobody cheated on nobody.”

He said Bunnie will probably be the only woman he loves.

Play video content Video: Jelly Roll Already Dating After Split From Bunnie XO Dumb Blonde Podcast

He also praised Bunnie’s recent “Dumb Blonde” podcast episode discussing the breakup, saying she told the truth about what happened.

The comments come just days after TMZ broke the news Jelly Roll quietly filed for divorce in Tennessee in May, citing irreconcilable differences. Our sources told us the split was a mutual decision. Court documents list the couple’s separation date as May 9.

Play video content Video: Bunnie XO Says She and Jelly Roll Still Plan to Have a Baby Despite Divorce Dumb Blonde Podcast

Despite the divorce, Bunnie revealed they still plan to move forward with having a baby together through surrogacy.