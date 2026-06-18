Jelly Roll Breaks Silence on Bunnie XO Split, Says ‘Nobody Cheated’
Jelly Roll Addresses Bunnie XO Divorce ... Denies Cheating Rumors
Jelly Roll is speaking out for the first and apparently only time about his divorce from Bunnie XO ... and he’s shutting down one major rumor in the process.
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The country star addressed the divorce Thursday night during a concert stop in Saratoga Springs, NY, telling fans he and Bunnie remain “best friends” despite ending their marriage and insisting, “Nobody cheated on nobody.”
He said Bunnie will probably be the only woman he loves.
He also praised Bunnie’s recent “Dumb Blonde” podcast episode discussing the breakup, saying she told the truth about what happened.
The comments come just days after TMZ broke the news Jelly Roll quietly filed for divorce in Tennessee in May, citing irreconcilable differences. Our sources told us the split was a mutual decision. Court documents list the couple’s separation date as May 9.
Despite the divorce, Bunnie revealed they still plan to move forward with having a baby together through surrogacy.
Jelly Roll and Bunnie married in 2016 after a whirlwind romance and renewed their vows in 2023.