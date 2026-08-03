Caitlin Clark Snaps at Question About Sophie Cunningham's Trans Athlete Controversy

Play video content Video: Caitlin Clark Fires Back At Question Over Sophie Cunningham’s Trans Athlete Controversy X/JackThompsonFOX

Caitlin Clark is finally addressing her teammate Sophie Cunningham's controversial comments on trans athletes in women's sports ... and she's getting feisty with reporters.

Caitlin was asked about Sophie coming out against "biological men" competing against young girls in sports ... and the Indiana Fever star snapped at the journalist who dared to ask a follow-up to her non-answer.

Caitlin was asked about Sophie's stance after Sunday's 108-100 loss to the Minnesota Lynx ... she didn't pick sides, said it was above her pay-grade, claimed it wasn't a topic in the locker room and said she was only focused on winning WNBA games.

When the reporter pressed for more, Caitlin shut him down ... and you can feel the tension in video from their exchange.

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Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve wore a "Trans Kids Belong" shirt on the sidelines ... and she talked to Sophie in person before the game ... later explaining why those sorts of interactions are so important nowadays.