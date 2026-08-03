Tiki Barber Loved John Harbaugh's Viral Speech, Players Need That Energy!

Tiki Barber isn't here for the internet memes.

The Giants legend turned NYC sports radio host told TMZ Sports he fully backs John Harbaugh’s now-viral team speech -- the one that had half the internet cringing and comparing the new coach to a motivational speaker.

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“Coach Harbaugh is exactly what he looks like,” Tiki said. “He’s going to wear his emotions on his sleeve. He’s as excited as a lot of his players are to be here. The Giants are a historic franchise, and he wants to restore the glory. He expressed it. I loved it. I think that’s what football players need. They need raw emotion and energy and enthusiasm, and he brings it.”

Harbaugh’s welcome speech -- where he hyped “the New York Giants” with pure intensity while most players sat stone-faced -- blew up recently ... with fans describing it as awkward, “hard to watch,” and everything in between.

Barber saw something different ... fire from a coach trying to wake a sleeping Giant.

Speech or not, the team -- which only won 4 games last season -- needs to play games at the end of the day, and while Tiki doesn't necessarily foresee a Super Bowl in 2026-2027, quick turnarounds happen in the NFL.

“They’re a young team, the Giants are, it’s a new coaching staff, a new system, so if they are a winning team, that’ll be satisfactory for this organization,” Tiki said.

“But we’ve seen it many times. Teams will go from worst to first very quickly. It happened in this division a couple of years ago with the Commanders. Anything can happen. They just got to get great play and great connectiveness, as we saw with some of the other sports teams in town this year.”