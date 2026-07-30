Kyle Shanahan Car Crash: Police Not Releasing Body Cam Footage

It looks like we're not going to get to see what happened when cops showed up to Kyle Shanahan's car crash ... because they're not releasing the body cam footage.

We submitted a public records request with the Palo Alto Police Department, which told us the video -- as well as the accident report -- are "exempt from disclosure" under the California Public Records Act.

A spokesperson for PAPD confirmed to TMZ ... "Nothing will be released related to this accident."

As you know, the 49ers head coach took the blame for his July 14 wreck, after a clerical error in the state database said the other driver was at fault.

On Tuesday, Kyle told reporters he was distracted behind the wheel ... reaching to grab his phone after it fell between the seats.

While his eyes were off the road, he says he'd crossed onto the wrong side of the road, driving straight towards an SUV.

Kyle's buddy Chris Simms said earlier this week that the crash was so bad he came dangerously close to losing his eye.

Chris claimed Kyle suffered a broken nose, ribs, hand, and a huge gash on his face that required 40 stitches.

PAPD told us that even if Kyle requested or was OK with them releasing the body cam, the department would not release the footage as he is not the only one captured in the video.