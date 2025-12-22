Police Reviewing Video of Brandon Aiyuk Allegedly Driving 104 MPH Past Stadium

Disgruntled San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk drew a lot of attention after sharing a video of himself driving by Levi's Stadium allegedly going 104 MPH ... and his actions have not just caught the eyes of those online ... but also the police.

A spokesperson for the Santa Clara Police Department tells TMZ Sports they are "aware" of the clip making rounds on social media.

"At this point, the video is being reviewed, and further details can be provided when available."

Play video content YouTube/Brandon Aiyuk

According to a local outlet, the speed limit on the road Aiyuk was seemingly flying down is 40 MPH, meaning he would have been driving 60 MPH over the legal speed limit.

It is unclear when exactly this video was filmed.

Whether the 27-year-old will face any repercussions remains to be seen.

The 49ers placed him on the reserve/left team list earlier this month after he stopped showing up for rehab on a knee injury that has kept him on the sidelines since October.

When head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about the decision following SF's 37-24 win over the Tennessee Titans ... he told reporters, "We haven't seen him in forever."

Play video content 49ers

"That's the decision they make. It's been pretty simple for me. I haven't seen him in a month. It hasn't been an issue with our team at all. We've been plugging away. No big deal. It's something we've been used to for a while."

The team and Aiyuk have had issues for some time now ... dating back to 2024, when he was seeking a contract extension.

He ended up getting a new deal -- earning a four-year, $120 million extension in August 2024 -- but saw his guaranteed money for 2026 voided after ESPN reported he wasn't meeting the deal's requirements.