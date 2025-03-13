DK Metcalf Announces Engagement to Normani

DK Metcalf might not have a ring yet, but his girlfriend Normani sure does ... 'cause the NFL star popped the question to the R&B singer -- and she said YES!!

The two-time Pro Bowler announced the engagement on Thursday at his introductory press conference with his new team, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Normani -- famously known for her song "Love Lies" -- was present for the event ... and Metcalf told her to show off the diamond ring to the reporters.

"She's right there," Metcalf said, pointing at her. "Hold that ring up, baby, yeah!"

Metcalf, 27, opened up about the proposal ... revealing he got down on one knee in Houston, surrounded by their families -- and apparently, she had no idea it was coming.

"They got me good," Normani laughed.

This engagement shouldn't come off as a big shocker. The two lovebirds have been smitten with each other ever since they started dating in 2022.

They were introduced to each other by Ciara and Metcalf's former teammate, Russell Wilson.

Normani -- a former member of Fifth Harmony -- said in a 2024 interview she's more than happy, calling Metcalf an answered prayer.

"I’m a real lover girl," the 28-year-old said. "I wear my heart on my sleeve, and finding space where that’s reciprocated feels good. I like to see myself happy. I really do."