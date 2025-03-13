Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kim Kardashian Says She Paid for Most of Kris Humphries' Engagement Ring

Published
Hulu

Kim Kardashian says her ex-husband Kris Humphries only partially paid for her lavish engagement ring, then took it back in the divorce.

On the latest episode of "The Kardashians," Kim reminisces with Khloe about her engagement rings from ex-husbands.

Kim reveals Humphries proposed with an 18-carat emerald cut from Lorraine Schwartz ... a step up from the 14-carat cushion cut engagement ring she got from her first husband, Damon Thomas.

However, Kim says she no longer has Humphries' proposal ring ... claiming that while she was pregnant with her daughter North during their divorce, Kris apparently insisted she give it back in order to cut ties.

Funny thing is, Kim says she paid for the majority of the ring, with Kris only chipping in for a fifth of the ring's price. Kim's close friend Chris Appleton called Humphries "savage" after hearing her story.

As you know, Kim and Kris were married for just 72 days in 2011, and she doesn't often talk about their relationship.

Earlier this season, Kim jokingly asked Khloe, "Should I call Kris Humphries?" after Khloe mentioned she'd recently seen her ex, Lamar Odom. Khloe replied, "That's what I said ... Get all the ex-husbands on here."

Boy, would that be a heck of an episode!

