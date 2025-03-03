Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kim Kardashian Models New Skims Swimwear, Bikinis on Beach in Bahamas

Kim Kardashian I'm a SKIMS Bikini Model!!!

Published
Kim Kardashian Models New Skims Swimwear Donning Bikinis On Beach in Bahamas
Launch Gallery
Kim K. Does It Again! Launch Gallery
SKIMS

Kim Kardashian is ready for spring break ... because she's modeling a bunch of bikinis and swimwear for her new SKIMS collection ... and she's looking incredibly sexy.

SKIMS Swim just released its new spring collection and Kim K took the reins and modeled her new offerings ... hitting sexy poses on a beach in the Bahamas to sell her new stuff.

0303-Kim-Kardashian-Skims-Swimear-SUB
SKIMS

Ya gotta see the photos -- Kim sizzles in a bunch of different bikini sets. There's a bunch of seductive poses and even a wet T-shirt!!!

Kim's SKIMS photo shoot here looks like the Playboy glory days, minus the nudity ... she tapped famous Playboy photographer Ana Dias for this occasion.

0303-Kim-Kardashian-Skims-Swimwear-SUB-2
SKIMS

We actually saw Kim doing this photo shoot last month, but at the time we weren't sure what exact project it was for ... and well, here's the final product.

Kim Kardashian's Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Kim Kardashian's Hot Shots Launch Gallery

Click through the gallery and enjoy ... because no one models sexy swimwear quite like Kim K!!!

related articles