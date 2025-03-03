Kim Kardashian Models New Skims Swimwear, Bikinis on Beach in Bahamas

Kim Kardashian is ready for spring break ... because she's modeling a bunch of bikinis and swimwear for her new SKIMS collection ... and she's looking incredibly sexy.

SKIMS Swim just released its new spring collection and Kim K took the reins and modeled her new offerings ... hitting sexy poses on a beach in the Bahamas to sell her new stuff.

Ya gotta see the photos -- Kim sizzles in a bunch of different bikini sets. There's a bunch of seductive poses and even a wet T-shirt!!!

Kim's SKIMS photo shoot here looks like the Playboy glory days, minus the nudity ... she tapped famous Playboy photographer Ana Dias for this occasion.

We actually saw Kim doing this photo shoot last month, but at the time we weren't sure what exact project it was for ... and well, here's the final product.