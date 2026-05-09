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Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Graduates From High School

Jamie Lynn Spears My Daughter's A High School Grad ... Grandpa Jamie Attends in Wheelchair

By TMZ Staff
Published
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PROUD FAMILY!!!
Video: Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Graduates High School
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Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter is officially a high school grad, and the whole family showed up to support her ... including JL's famous nephew, Sean Preston Federline.

Spears' eldest, Maddie Aldridge, walked across the stage in Hammond, Louisana to collect her diploma on Friday ... flashing a huge grin as the crowd cheered for her.

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The moment had Jamie looking emotional -- her little girl's all grown up -- and taking a ton of pics, like every other parent in attendance, we imagine.

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Jamie Lynn had Maddie when she was just a teenager ... leaving Hollywood to raise her. She's opened up about her team wanting her to terminate the pregnancy -- so there's certainly an added layer of emotion here.

As for Maddie's cheer section ... Maddie's grandfather, Jamie Spears, sat in his wheelchair nearby, and Maddie's stepfather, Jamie Watson, and sister, Ivey, were also there.

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Sean -- Britney Spears' eldest -- flew out to cheer on his cousin ... holding a sign which read, "Look Who's Graduated." He spent Christmas with Jamie Lynn's clan, so it's not a total surprise to see him here. Jayden James apparently couldn't make it.

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Britney herself didn't show either ... not surprising given her tense relationship with Jamie Lynn -- who she called a "total bitch" in her 2023 memoir "The Woman in Me."

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Sources told us at the time Jamie Lynn wasn't sweating her sister's trash talk -- because each comment meant at least Britney was alive.

Anywho ... congrats, Maddie -- we can't wait to see what you'll do next!

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