Person Struck, Killed by Frontier Airlines Jet Bound for LAX

Play video content Video: Frontier Plane Strikes Person Dead Broadcatisfy.com

An individual was struck and killed by a Frontier Airlines flight headed to Los Angeles during takeoff at Denver International Airport Friday night ... and TMZ obtained shocking audio of the incident unfolding.

You can hear everything in the clip -- a female air traffic controller warns her colleagues a person was walking on the runway, and the person is swiftly reported as struck and killed. You can also hear air traffic controllers say there appears to be "limbs" and human remains on the runway.

Emergency personnel are immediately directed to the scene to guard the remains and evacuate the flight ... with the exception of the deceased, only minor injuries were reported.

The Airbus A321 for Frontier Airlines flight 4345 was carrying 224 passengers and seven crew members, the airline tells TMZ. The identity of the deceased individual has not been revealed at this time.

Frontier tells TMZ smoke was observed in the cabin after the individual was struck ... and passengers were safely evacuated via slides as a matter of precaution. They say they are "deeply saddened by this event."

Play video content Video: Frontier Flight Crash ATC.com

In the above clip, you can hear the pilot confirm that they indeed hit someone and there was an engine fire. Denver International Airport confirmed it was quickly extinguished by the Denver Fire Department. The scary incident went down just after 11 p.m. local time.