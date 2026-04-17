Carrie Ann Inaba was rushed to a hospital after suffering a medical emergency on a flight to New York.

The "Dancing With The Stars" judge detailed her harrowing experience in a lengthy social media post, sharing footage of her in the back of an ambulance and in a hospital bed.

Play video content Video: 'DWTS' Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Hospitalized After Medical Emergency On Flight

Carrie says she was in the airplane lavatory when she "very suddenly felt quite ill." She says she broke out in a cold sweat, became dizzy, and her arms went numb, which scared her.

What's more, Carrie says the plane was flying through turbulence. Alarmed by the numbness in her arms, she called for help and a flight attendant answered the call button and helped her back to her seat.

Carrie, who lives with an autoimmune disease, says there were a few doctors on board who checked her out and helped put her at ease, and she's thanking Delta Airlines employees for calling paramedics to meet her at the gate.

Upon landing in New York, Carrie says she was rushed to the emergency room ... and her blood pressure dropped during the ambulance ride.