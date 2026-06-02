Amanda Batula, West Wilson Dine in Italy Before 'Summer House' Reunion Part 2

Amanda Batula and West Wilson aren't exactly hiding out from the "Summer House" reunion fallout ... they're soaking up the Italian coast together while Part 2 of the explosive sit-down plays out back home.

TMZ has obtained photos showing Amanda and West out Tuesday night in Taormina, Sicily ... where they were spotted grabbing a late-night bite at Caffe Wunderbar in the town's famous main square just off Corso Umberto.

A witness tells TMZ the pair arrived around 10:30 PM and spent time sitting and chatting together at an outdoor table. The two appeared relaxed and engaged in conversation throughout the evening -- though there was no visible PDA.

The sighting comes just days after we revealed Amanda joined West overseas for his cousin's wedding in Italy ... a trip that raised eyebrows because it coincided with the highly anticipated "Summer House" reunion episodes, where their relationship has been a major topic of discussion.

As we previously reported, leaked audio from the reunion taping suggested the three-part special would be packed with fireworks ... with Amanda and West finding themselves in the hot seat.

The leaked sound bites included snippets of various "Summer House" stars ripping Amanda for getting together -- and sneaking around -- with former BFF Ciara Miller's ex.