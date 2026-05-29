Carl Radke Says 'Summer House' Cast is Still Confused Over Amanda Batula & West Wilson

Carl Radke said the cast is still trying to make sense of when Amanda Batula and West Wilson got together ... TMZ has learned.

We caught up with the "Summer House" star at LAX on Friday, who said "a lot of us are still confused" about the timeline. He said that at the reunion, you're watching the cast attempt to process everything "in real time."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Remember, Amanda and West broke down how they went from friends to lovers on part 1 of the season 10 reunion ... claiming their first kiss was in February, and they didn't have sex until after they confirmed their relationship at the end of March.

What seems to be throwing everyone off is that Ciara Miller had gotten suspicious back in January ... when she says Amanda was screening her calls and texts from West's place.