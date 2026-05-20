'Summer House' Lindsay Hubbard Says She's Taking Baby Steps With Ex Carl Radke

Play video content Video: 'Summer House' Lindsay Hubbard Talks About Rekindling Friendship With Ex Carl Radke Bravo

Lindsay Hubbard says she's taking baby steps to repair her friendship with Carl Radke after their roller coaster ride romance crashed and burned on "Summer House."

Lindsay sat down with Bravo host Andy Cohen on Tuesday's episode of "Watch What Happens Live" and talked a little bit about how she and Carl are taking their platonic relationship slowly.

The topic came up when Andy posed a question to his audience, "Will Lindsay and Carl's reignited relationship last? Yes or no."

Watch the clip ... Lindsay is beaming from ear to ear as she responds that Carl is just as happy as she is at this point. But she cautioned that this is only step one in "reigniting" their friendship.

You may recall ... Lindsay and Carl were best buds on "Summer House" and then turned into lovers before getting engaged. But their engagement didn't last, and they were forced to cancel their wedding due to constant arguments and issues over Carl's sobriety.