'Summer House' Star Ciara Miller Erupts Over Amanda and West in Reunion Trailer

Goes Nuclear On Amanda and West At 'SH' Reunion

Ciara Miller has unleashed on Amanda Batula and West Wilson in Bravo's explosive "Summer House" season 10 reunion trailer.

The preview shows Ciara confronting Amanda over her shocking romance with West and accusing the pair of blindsiding her.

"Over the past six years, I have been your f***ing champion," Ciara tells Amanda during the tense sit down. "I couldn’t fathom that I would be sitting here pissed that you're f***ing my ex."

Ciara then turns her attention to West, claiming his relationship with Amanda is motivated by spite. "He wants to embarrass me," she says. "He wants to get his last little word. And I hope it works because he's with you to spite me."

The confrontation appears to overwhelm Amanda, who gets up and walks off set in tears while the cast watches in shock. West, however, stays seated ... sparking even more backlash from his castmates.

"Get up and go after her, West. Be a f***ing man," Lindsay Hubbard yells at him.

Later in the trailer, Bravo honcho Andy Cohen asks Amanda and West whether they're in love after months of speculation surrounding their relationship. West attempts to downplay the situation, insisting, "This isn't like a sex scandal. It was, like, hanging out."

His explanation doesn’t sit well with the rest of the cast. "Why continue to lie?" Jesse Solomon asks, while Ciara quickly agrees, "Exactly!"

The emotional trailer also shows Jesse breaking down in tears over his fractured friendship with West. "I feel like I'm losing a brother," Jesse says. "I hope that you can somehow improve and prove us wrong, but it doesn't look good."

Amanda and West publicly confirmed their romance in March following their splits from Kyle Cooke and Ciara.