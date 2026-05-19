Senator Ted Cruz in Heated Argument Over Compensating Violent Jan. 6 Rioters

Senator Ted Cruz and Charlie got in a heated exchange ... over President Trump's $1.776 billion slush fund that might compensate January 6th insurrectionists at taxpayer expense.

Charlie was blunt ... as a taxpayer he didn't want to pay people who committed violence at the Capitol. The Senator from Texas shot back with a question ... Was Charlie concerned about President Biden weaponizing the Justice Department against peaceful protesters as well as President Trump himself?

Charlie pushed back, saying this wasn't about Biden in the past ... it was about Trump in the present -- giving money to January 6th rioters who were convicted of violence.

Cruz does say, people who committed violence on Jan 6th should rightly have been prosecuted and "face consequences," but he never says one way or the other whether they should receive compensation.

Rep. Randy Fine was asked an even more direct question by Jacob -- should a Jan 6th rioter who was convicted of injuring a police officer be entitled to compensation from the slush fund? Fine didn't rule it out, saying it would depend on whether they were treated fairly.