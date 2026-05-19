'90 Day Fiancé' Star Jenny Slatten Diagnosed With ALS

Jenny Slatten is facing a heartbreaking health battle ... the "90 Day Fiancé" star has revealed she's been diagnosed with ALS after months of frightening symptoms and growing concern from fans.

Jenny and her husband, Sumit Singh, opened up about the diagnosis in a new interview ... saying the first red flags popped up back in late 2024 when she suddenly started choking while drinking water and struggled to swallow pills.

The couple -- who lives in India -- says things got even scarier when Jenny's speech noticeably slowed ... to the point fans watching a holiday interview last year started speculating something serious was wrong ... with rumors swirling that she'd suffered a stroke.

"At first, we tried to keep it private because it’s been very emotional and overwhelming for us," they wrote in an Instagram post. "We were hoping to find some kind of solution before speaking publicly. But after trying for some time, we feel like it’s time to reach out."

After multiple doctor visits, Jenny says specialists finally confirmed this past December she has ALS -- also known as Lou Gehrig's disease -- a progressive neurological disorder with no known cure.

The diagnosis hit especially hard because Jenny's father also died from ALS years ago ... and she says she and Sumit broke down crying when they got the news. Fortunately, doctors have said the progression of Jenny's ALS has been slow.

Jenny told PEOPLE they are still exploring every possible option ... and hopes speaking publicly about her diagnosis might lead someone to come forward with information or treatment ideas that could help.

Despite the devastating update, Jenny insists she's trying to stay positive and doesn't want people treating her differently ... while Sumit says the ordeal has only made their bond stronger.