Play video content Video: Snooki Claims Wendy Williams Tried to Expose Her Secret Pregnancy On-Air Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe

Snooki says Wendy Williams tried to manipulate her into revealing she was pregnant while live on-air ... using alcohol as a makeshift pregnancy test.

The "Jersey Shore" star discussed the moment on an episode of Kaitlyn Bristowe's 'Off the Vine' podcast ... explaining she hadn't told the world she was pregnant at the time, but rumors had started to circulate.

Williams heard these rumors, Snooki says ... and gave her a bottle of beer on her show -- basically saying, "Let's see if you're pregnant."

Snooki says she put the bottle to her lips but didn't sip it ... a shrewd move that kept her secret intact.

Snooki guested on "The Wendy Williams Show" during its run multiple times ... delivering a ton of memorable moments like revealing she and her husband conceived their daughter while he was driving a car.

Williams is no longer on TV -- the show ended in 2022 -- and now has much more pressing concerns than Snooki's pregnancy ... namely, trying to free herself from a conservatorship our own Harvey Levin has said he doesn't think is necessary.