Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Guests Scanned for Meta Glasses, Hidden Cameras

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding wasn't just a phone-free affair ... 'cause TMZ has learned security went a step further, scanning guests for Meta Smart Glasses and other hidden cameras in an effort to keep the celebration under wraps.

Sources familiar with the event's security tell TMZ ... the couple's strict no phone policy extended well beyond confiscating visible devices. We're told security personnel walked throughout the venue carrying scanners, checking for Meta smart glasses and any other hidden recording devices that could secretly capture photos or video from inside.

The heightened security measures track with what TMZ first reported, which was that the strict no phone policy extended to NYPD officers working inside the wedding, who were told to leave their devices behind or skip the assignment altogether.

As we first reported, a professional film crew documented the wedding celebration. Our sources told us attendees were informed it wasn't a typical wedding videography team and were told the footage was being shot for what was described as "a movie."