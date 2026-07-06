Erratic Man Causes Commotion Outside Taylor Swift's Rehearsal Dinner

'YOU NEED TO CALM DOWN'

​A man behaving erratically caused quite a stir outside Taylor's Swift and Travis Kelce's rehearsal dinner at Madison Square Garden last Thursday -- and the situation got so tense the man had to be escorted away by NYPD officers, TMZ has learned.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The insane incident went down Thursday night outside MSG in Midtown Manhattan, where, inside the venue, the pop star, her then-fiancé, Travis, and about 100 other people gathered for the special dinner one day before Taylor and Travis tied the knot.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the deranged man tried to blow past officers to go inside Penn Station, the transportation hub below MSG. We're told the man was not a Swiftie trying to break into MSG.

Our sources say the man didn't get very far because of the tight security around the perimeter of the famous arena that went up during T & T's total transformation of the Garden. We're told he was a bit hostile, but he never got violent.

Video surfaced online showing NYPD Community Affairs grabbing the man and escorting him away before calling Emergency Medical Service.