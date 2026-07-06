Travis Kelce Pal Will Compton 'Flabbergasted' Over Taylor Swift Wedding Snub

It turns out being buddies with Travis Kelce didn't guarantee an invite to the Taylor Swift wedding ... 'cause ex-NFL player Will Compton is "flabbergasted" he didn't make the cut.

The "Bussin' With the Boys" podcast host hopped on a call with Dave Portnoy on Monday's "Wake Up Barstool" ... and was asked why he wasn't at Madison Square Garden for the biggest marriage ceremony of the year.

Had to call my friend @_willcompton to check in on him after he got absolutely snubbed from the Swift Kelce wedding pic.twitter.com/0q1KqfNDDh @stoolpresidente

Compton said he initially didn't think much of it when he found out he didn't score an invite ... but admitted the frustration came after he saw who DID.

"I see [former NFL officiating exec] Dean Blandino got an invite," Compton said from Italy. "Is that real?!"

The call broke in and out, but it sounded like Compton didn't want to say anything further until he spoke to the groom himself.

He did point out how a bunch of the Tight End University jocks like George Kittle were there ... and since they're all in the same friend group, he felt betrayed.

It's not like Compton is at a Kelce and Patrick Mahomes level of bromance, but they are close enough that the Chiefs superstar agreed to hop on his podcast in the past -- and they have hung out at TEU events as well, where they even posed for pics with Swift.

Play video content JULY 2025 Video: Travis Kelce Bemoans Popularity Amid Taylor Swift Romance, I Can't Pee On Golf Course! Bussin' With The Boys

Hard to tell if Compton's legitimately irked over the rejection -- he's hardly ever serious -- but he does have a point if guys like Blandino were there.