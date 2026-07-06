Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Dancer Slammed for Wearing White to Her Wedding
Taylor & Travis Wedding Eras Tour Dancer Wears White, Swifties See Red
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour dancer Tori Evans apparently didn't get the memo about wearing white to someone else's wedding ... and the internet is letting her have it.
Check out the video and judge the wedding faux pas for yourself ... Evans showed off her look from Taylor and Travis Kelce's wedding in a new video ... rocking a dress that had some fans wondering if she was trying to blend in with the bridal party.
The dancer captioned the post with a nod to Taylor's "Blank Space," writing, "So it's going to be forever..." -- but the comments quickly became less about the song and more about the color of her dress.
One person wrote, "She wore white……??? That’s a little odd" ... while another was far less forgiving, saying, "She looks like the bride. I would have kicked her out."
Of course, Taylor was the undisputed center of attention when she and Travis tied the knot at Madison Square Garden over the holiday weekend ... saying "I do" in front of a star-studded crowd of friends, family, and famous faces.
As TMZ has reported, Taylor and Travis wrote their own vows for the emotional ceremony ... with Taylor even singing part of hers and Travis shedding some tears during the exchange. Adam Sandler officiated the nuptials, which capped off a massive wedding weekend at MSG filled with multiple celebrations and plenty of memorable moments.
As for Tori ... she spent more than a year dancing alongside Taylor, but some think she still managed to step way out of line at the wedding of the year.
Tori nailed the moves on the Eras Tour ... but Swifties say wearing white was one serious misstep.