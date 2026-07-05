Andy Reid Reveals Adam Sandler's Marriage Advice for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

Play video content Video: Andy Reid CNN

Adam Sandler gave Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce something they won't find on any wedding registry ... a simple piece of marriage advice.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid stopped by CNN on Sunday and shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the wedding ... explaining how Sandler -- who officiated the ceremony -- mixed laughs with heartfelt advice.

Check out the video ... Reid reveals the romantic advice given to the bride and groom, saying the heartfelt moment perfectly balanced the comedian's trademark humor.

As TMZ has reported, Swift and Kelce tied the knot Friday at Madison Square Garden surrounded by family, close friends, and a star-studded guest list. The couple wrote their own vows, with Taylor even singing part of hers ... a moment that reportedly left plenty of guests emotional, including Travis himself.

Reid finished his CNN interview saying fans shouldn't worry about the Chiefs' All-Pro tight end disappearing into newlywed bliss for too long ... he expects Kelce to be back in KC on time for training camp and fully locked in when football season rolls around. It will be the 14th campaign for the 36-year-old after signing a new contract with the Chiefs.