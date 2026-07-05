Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Andy Reid Reveals Adam Sandler's Marriage Advice for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

Taylor & Travis Wedding Adam Sandler Brought the Laughs & Love ... Chiefs' Andy Reid Reveals

By TMZ Staff
Published
070526_andy_reid_KAL
COACH REID DROPS DEETS!!!
Video: Andy Reid
CNN

Adam Sandler gave Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce something they won't find on any wedding registry ... a simple piece of marriage advice.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid stopped by CNN on Sunday and shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the wedding ... explaining how Sandler -- who officiated the ceremony -- mixed laughs with heartfelt advice.

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Together
Launch Gallery
Taylor And Travis Together Launch Gallery
Getty/Twitter/TMZ/Instagram

Check out the video ... Reid reveals the romantic advice given to the bride and groom, saying the heartfelt moment perfectly balanced the comedian's trademark humor.

Celebrities Head to Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Wedding
Launch Gallery
Big Celebs and Besties Head to Swift/Kelce Wedding Launch Gallery
Getty/Backgrid/The Image Direct

As TMZ has reported, Swift and Kelce tied the knot Friday at Madison Square Garden surrounded by family, close friends, and a star-studded guest list. The couple wrote their own vows, with Taylor even singing part of hers ... a moment that reportedly left plenty of guests emotional, including Travis himself.

Travis Kelce On The Field
Launch Gallery
Mr. Swift On The Field Launch Gallery
Getty

Reid finished his CNN interview saying fans shouldn't worry about the Chiefs' All-Pro tight end disappearing into newlywed bliss for too long ... he expects Kelce to be back in KC on time for training camp and fully locked in when football season rolls around. It will be the 14th campaign for the 36-year-old after signing a new contract with the Chiefs.

Training camp may be around the corner ... but Sandler's recipe for a happy marriage starts with keeping the sparks flying -- one smooch at a time.

Related articles