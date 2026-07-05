Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Gave Cartier Watches to Guests at Wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce didn't just throw a wedding reception, they turned it into an unforgettable game night complete with luxury raffle prizes including watches from Cartier, TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... attendees at the newlyweds' star-studded celebration were invited to play games throughout the evening ... earning raffle tickets for a chance to win an array of prizes.

‼️| Taylor Swift’s Wedding guests had prizes to win from games, including the same model of the car she and Travis rode on their first public date. pic.twitter.com/gSeyIUFnU7 @theTSupdates

Among Cartier watches were also multiple designer handbags ... but the item that really stole the show was a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle with the license plat "JUST&T MRD" -- the same model of classic car the couple famously rode in together on their first date, NBC News was first to report.

Swifties all remember where they were when they saw Tay leave Arrowhead Stadium in the vintage convertible with Trav all the way back in September of 2023.

Play video content 9/24/23 Video: Taylor Swift Leaves Chiefs Game with Travis Kelce in Convertible for Dinner Date

It's unclear who walked away ... or drove away ... with the coveted raffle prizes --- but it's safe to say the newlyweds weren't messing around when it came to wedding favors.