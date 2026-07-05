Liam Hemsworth Attends Taylor, Travis Wedding with Matty Healy's Ex

Liam Hemsworth turned heads over the weekend after stepping out at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding alongside model Gabriella Brooks -- and social media did not miss a beat to connect the relationship history dots.

In Gabriella's Instagram dump, the pair were seen dressed to the nines for the star-studded ceremony, with Gabriella sharing a photo of the two looking polished and coordinated for the occasion. The snapshot quickly circulated online, fueling chatter about their appearance together at the high-profile event.

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In the image, Gabriella appears alongside Liam in formal attire, with fans immediately zeroing in on the unexpected pairing and the timing of their joint appearance at the wedding heard 'round the world.

While the pair kept things low-key, their history wasn’t lost on observers. Liam, of course, was previously married to Miley Cyrus -- with their on-again, off-again relationship spanning years before their eventual split and divorce -- a saga that played out heavily in the public eye.

Gabriella also brought her own headline history into the mix as she previously dated Matty Healy ... whose brief relationship with Taylor Swift in 2023 was not only the talk of the town, but was her last dalliance before getting together with her "loml" Travis.

Seeing Taylor's ex's ex at her wedding added an extra layer of fun for fans who can’t help but connect the dots between Hollywood’s overlapping relationship circles.

While neither Liam nor Gabriella has commented on the outing, the photo alone was enough to set off a wave of speculation across social media, with fans dissecting everything from their chemistry to the guest list itself.

The wedding -- already stacked with A-list names -- continues to dominate headlines, but it was Liam and Gabriella’s low-key arrival and shared photo moment that added a fresh layer of intrigue to the night.