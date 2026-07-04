Taylor Swift Rhode Island Home: Lights On at Estate as Fireworks Go Off

Play video content Video: Taylor Swift Fireworks

Fireworks lit up the night sky next to Taylor Swift's Rhode Island home on Independence Day ... and it appears someone was there to see them!

Check it out -- TMZ obtained video taken on the Fourth of July that shows the sky blooming with colorful fireworks over the posh seaside town of Watch Hill ... and, most of the lights are on in Tay's house!

An eyewitness tells us there was certainly movement at the stunning estate ... but it's unclear who it could have been.

The pop superstar is known for hosting her friends at the oceanfront abode on July 4th ... but as you know, she and Travis Kelce walked down the aisle just last night. Perhaps they stopped at the pad for old times' sake before jetting off to what we're sure will be a fairytale honeymoon.

We don't know what to expect for the couple's first trip as husband and wife ... but we do know they went all-out for their Madison Square Garden ceremony and reception. We told you all about it -- Adam Sandler was the officiant and sang them a touching yet comical original song ahead of their "I do's."

And we certainly can't forget about Jason and Kylie Kelce's kids, who acted as the flower girls and tossed petals around Taylor as she walked down the aisle.