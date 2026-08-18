Hayden Panettiere's Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Faced Money Issues Years After DV Arrests

Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend Brian Hickerson faced serious money issues during their relationship ... TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained a bankruptcy petition filed by Brian on July 18, 2022, listing assets totaling $25,700 and liabilities totaling $60K.

He said his monthly expenses totaled $1,248, but his average monthly income was zero.

Brian listed his assets as a 1990 Ford Bronco with 160K miles worth $3K, a 2008 Toyota Prius worth $2K, a Harley-Davidson worth $3K, and a Chevrolet Silverado worth $8K. Brian said the truck was his dad's, but it was in his name.

The only other property he owned was an iPhone and printer worth $1,250, $2K in clothing, and $100 in jewelry. The paperwork said he had $6,250 in his checking account.

Brian's liabilities included over $20K in credit card debt and over $30K in medical bills.

At the time of the filing, Brian said he started a new job at a staffing company but had only been there 2 weeks. He said he did not pay rent or any other utility bills.

The case was closed months later.

The bankruptcy came years after Brian was arrested for domestic violence against Hayden.

Hayden and Brian dated publicly from 2018 to 2022 … despite him being accused of domestic violence against her multiple times.

Our sources told us the two were still together this year and kept their romance a secret due to her team telling her not to be seen with him while promoting her book.

Play video content Video: Hayden Panettiere Reportedly Found Unresponsive by Friend; 911 Call Cited Possible Cardiac Arrest Broadcastify.com

Hayden passed away on Sunday after Zach Hickerson, Brian's brother, found her unresponsive ... 911 was called, but Hayden could not be revived and was pronounced dead at 2:32 PM.