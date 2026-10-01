Gypsy Rose's Baby Daddy Ken Urker Dead at 33

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s ex-fiancé, Ken Urker, has died at the age of 33 ... TMZ has learned.

Family sources tell TMZ ... Ken was found unresponsive Thursday in Louisiana, on his birthday.

We're told Gypsy texted Ken "Happy Birthday" but did not get a response. Our sources tell us Gypsy's brother Dylan later discovered Ken in the home.

Ken and Gypsy got engaged while she was behind bars. They then broke up and Gypsy married Ryan Anderson … who later split and she got back with Ken.

Ken and Gypsy Rose share a daughter named Aurora Raina Urker, who was born in December 2024.

We're told Gypsy, her family and Ken’s family are in shock.

We've reached out to Gypsy and Ken's family ... so far no word back

Ken was 33, today would have been his 34th birthday.