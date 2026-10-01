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Gypsy Rose's Baby Daddy Ken Urker Dead at 33

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Baby Daddy Ken Urker Dead

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
Gypsy rose ken instgaram

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s ex-fiancé, Ken Urker, has died at the age of 33 ... TMZ has learned. 

Family sources tell TMZ ... Ken was found unresponsive Thursday in Louisiana, on his birthday.

ken urker gypsy rose ring

We're told Gypsy texted Ken "Happy Birthday" but did not get a response. Our sources tell us Gypsy's brother Dylan later discovered Ken in the home.

gypsy rose ryan scott anderson

Ken and Gypsy got engaged while she was behind bars. They then broke up and Gypsy married Ryan Anderson … who later split and she got back with Ken.

gypsy rose blanchard ken urker baby sub instagram kenurker
Instagram / @kenurker

Ken and Gypsy Rose share a daughter named Aurora Raina Urker, who was born in December 2024.

We're told Gypsy, her family and Ken’s family are in shock.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Through The Years Launch Gallery

We've reached out to Gypsy and Ken's family ... so far no word back

Ken was 33, today would have been his 34th birthday.

RIP

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