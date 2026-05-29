Gypsy Rose Blanchard Says Remorse Will Hit Hard For Mackenzie Shirilla

Play video content Video: Gypsy Rose Blanchard Says Remorse Will Eventually Hit Mackenzie Shirilla TMZ Podcast

Gypsy Rose Blanchard says Mackenzie Shirilla has a lot of maturing to do behind bars before she feels remorse for the fatal car crash that killed her boyfriend and a friend ... and when that day comes, it's going to hit her like a freight train.

Gypsy sat down with Charlie Neff on "The TMZ Podcast" and was very outspoken about Mackenzie's situation.

Based on what she's seen in the Netflix doc, "The Crash," Gypsy thinks Mackenzie is NOT remorseful in the slightest ... and it's going to take a lot of reflection, hard work, and growing up.

Gypsy says remorse will actually be a key to Mackenzie's potential freedom ... she says Mackenzie has to get to that point if she ever wants to get out on parole.

Mackenzie was convicted of murdering Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan -- she says she's innocent -- and she's eligible to go before the parole board in Ohio in 2037 ... but Gypsy sees a lot of hurdles, especially with the victims' families.

Gypsy knows her stuff ... she was released on parole in December 2023 after serving over 8 years of her 10-year sentence for her part in Dee Dee Blanchard's murder ... and she kept her nose clean and is now done with parole supervision.

Play video content Video: Gypsy Rose Blanchard Says Mackenzie Shirilla Shouldn’t Profit From Infamy TMZ Podcast

Charlie also asked Gypsy about Dominic's sister pushing to change laws so convicted criminals can't profit off their crimes -- Christina Russo claims Mackenzie is doing just that -- but Gypsy tells us why it's not so cut and dry.