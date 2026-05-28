'The Crash' Victim Dominic Russo's Sister Rips Mackenzie Shirilla, Netflix Doc

Dominic Russo's sister Christine is ripping her brother's murderer, Mackenzie Shirilla ... and she's taking issue with the fame, notoriety, and money flowing Mackenzie's way on the heels of a popular Netflix documentary.

Christine joined us on "TMZ Live" Thursday, and we asked her about "The Crash" ... a Netflix production about Mackenzie's double murder case following the fatal car crash that killed Dominic and his friend, Davion Flanagan.

Dominic's sister says she's "furious" her brother's "cold-blooded evil killer" is getting a bunch of attention and, in some instances, support ... Christine says Mackenzie is a narcissist, and this is exactly what she craves.

Christine claims inmates at the Ohio prison where Mackenzie is locked up have told her Mackenzie is living lavishly behind bars ... just listen to what Christine says Mackenzie's been buying in the clink ... sounds like folks are putting a lot of money on her books.

Dominic's sister is turning her pain and fury into a push for change ... she's trying to get laws modified to make it tougher for violent convicts to profit off their crimes ... and she's putting the call out to lawmakers in Ohio to get on board.

Christine says she only saw an early version of "The Crash" ... she wasn't a fan ... and says there's a whole lot that's been left out of the Netflix doc.

One example is an exchange between Dominic and Mackenzie's mothers that is brought up towards the end of the film ... Christine says it's missing important background and context, and fills us in.

In addition to her legislative push, Christine started a podcast, "The Big Sister: Unhinged," so she could have a platform to defend her brother and her family from online trolls, victim shamers, and Mackenzie supporters.