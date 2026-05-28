Teenage Girl Attacked in Broad Daylight by Stranger, Terrifying Video Shows

Fights Off Attacker And Saves Her Own Life ... Police Say

Play video content Video: Stranger Attacks Teen Girl in Broad Daylight Kentwood Police Department

It's everyone's worst nightmare ... a complete stranger jumping out of a vehicle and attacking you on the street in broad daylight ... well, that's exactly what happened to a 14-year-old girl from Michigan, and it was all caught on video!

Check out the terrifying surveillance footage recently released by Kentwood PD ... showing the teenage girl -- blurred to protect her identity -- as she strolls down a sidewalk in the Michigan neighborhood of Kentwood on May 12.

Suddenly, a dark colored SUV pulls up, and the driver, John Moore, 29, hops out, running up to the teen and taking wild swings and trying to restrain her, according to police.

Cops also said the girl fought back and saved her own life, causing Moore to bleed before he jumped back into his car to drive off.

But Moore allegedly returned to the same neighborhood about an hour and a half later. Police said he drove up to a 66-year-old woman doing yardwork and allegedly physically assaulted her ... and just like in the first case, police said Moore didn't know this victim either.

Moore was arrested within 24 hours of the incident ... detectives identified and arrested Moore with the help of witnesses and surveillance video. Moore was booked into the Kent County Correctional Facility for assault and battery and unlawful imprisonment. A judge set the bail amount at $140,000, and Moore has not posted bond.