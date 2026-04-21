New York Cops Pull People Out of Burning Car Wreck in Harrowing Video
New York Watch Cops Rescue People Trapped in Burning Car!!!
New York State Troopers and an NYPD officer jumped into action upon seeing a burning car on the side of a roadway ... pulling several people to safety in a shocking video.
The NYPD's official X account shared the clip Tuesday morning ... explaining the incident took place back on March 22 on the Grand Central Parkway -- a major throughfare running through Queens.
The video -- cut together from body cam footage -- begins when an officer arrives on the scene ... relaying the situation through a dispatch radio before jumping out of his car. His partner hands him a fire extinguisher and the two rush toward the burning vehicle.
Watch the video ... while they work on dousing the flames, one of the troopers uses a tool to shatter two windows ... allowing another officer to pull several civilians out as the fire rages.
It's a struggle to get all three people out of the car ... but eventually the officers manage it, and it doesn't appear anyone was seriously injured.
The NYPD wrote "This collaborative effort saved lives" ... and, after watching the video, it's impossible to argue that point.