New York Cops Pull People Out of Burning Car Wreck in Harrowing Video

Play video content Video: Insane Video Shows New York Cops Pull People Out of Burning Car Wreck NYPD via Storyful

New York State Troopers and an NYPD officer jumped into action upon seeing a burning car on the side of a roadway ... pulling several people to safety in a shocking video.

The NYPD's official X account shared the clip Tuesday morning ... explaining the incident took place back on March 22 on the Grand Central Parkway -- a major throughfare running through Queens.

The video -- cut together from body cam footage -- begins when an officer arrives on the scene ... relaying the situation through a dispatch radio before jumping out of his car. His partner hands him a fire extinguisher and the two rush toward the burning vehicle.

Watch the video ... while they work on dousing the flames, one of the troopers uses a tool to shatter two windows ... allowing another officer to pull several civilians out as the fire rages.

It's a struggle to get all three people out of the car ... but eventually the officers manage it, and it doesn't appear anyone was seriously injured.