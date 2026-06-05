Influencer Couple Sleeps With Gun by Bedside Amid Death Threats Over Abortion

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Jesse and Ashley Ridgway say the backlash they've faced since announcing they terminated a pregnancy because their unborn child had Down syndrome has been so intense, they started sleeping next to a firearm.

The influencer couple joined us on "TMZ Live" Friday, with Jesse revealing he keeps a loaded gun on his bedside table and installed a security gate at their home.

The couple's defense measures come as they're being flooded with hateful messages, death threats, and harassment ... following their abortion announcement.

The New Jersey-based couple also opens up about the disturbing responses they've received ... from people they know personally to religious critics telling them they're going to hell and that Ashley doesn't deserve to be a mother.

The pair also addressed criticism over filming and sharing the deeply emotional moment they learned of the diagnosis, explaining why they initially felt it was important to be transparent with their audience.

While they admit they may think differently about how much they share in the future, Ashley says hearing from women who've faced similar situations has reinforced why she chose to speak out in the first place.