Alex Cooper Shows Off Baby Bump In New Photos

Now that Alex Cooper doesn't have to hide her baby bump anymore, she's showing it off whenever she can.

The "Call Her Daddy" host shared a series of pregnancy pics Monday, with her baby bump front and center.

Alex captioned the cute carousel ... "tell me ur preg cravings 👀 cause the donuts & in n out have been doin it 4 me" ... and shared a bunch of photos offering a peek into her life as a pregnant woman.

In between snaps of her growing belly and pregnancy fits, AC included spreads of sweets, carbs and fast food to capture her cravings on camera.