Lindsay Clancy Toxicology Detected Four Medications, Read the Report

Lindsay Clancy's toxicology report identifies four prescription medications in a blood specimen collected from her on the day she allegedly murdered her three kids ... and now you can read through the findings.

The report, obtained by TMZ, was admitted as evidence in court during her murder trial in Massachusetts.

It says blood taken from Clancy identified lamotrigine, mirtazapine, quetiapine, and trazodone -- prescription medications used to treat mental health conditions like depression, bipolar disorder, and sleep issues.

The findings provide a snapshot of the medications found to be present in Clancy's system at the time of the killings. However, a toxicology report by itself does not establish why a medication was prescribed, how it affected a person's mental state or what role, if any, it played in events that followed.

The report is now part of the larger body of evidence surrounding Clancy's case, in which her mental state and psychiatric history have been significant issues.

Clancy's defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, is arguing she was in a state of Postpartum Psychosis at the time she allegedly killed her 3 kids and then attempted to kill herself.