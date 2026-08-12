Lindsay Clancy Breaks Down As Medical Examiner Testifies In Murder Trial

Play video content Video: Lindsay Clancy Overcome With Emotion as Medical Examiner Takes Stand Law & Crime / IMAGN

Emotional outburst from Lindsay Clancy ... she broke down sobbing in court while the medical examiner testified in her triple-murder trial.

When Dr. Barbara Olson took the stand on Wednesday, Lindsay started crying so hard that the judge had to call a break and get the jury out of the room.

Dr. Olson was describing 5-year-old Cora's autopsy ... mentioning bruising and discussing the pain and damage associated with dying from strangulation.

That's when Lindsay became overwhelmed with emotion and slumped over ... sobbing and saying, "I can't do it."

The intense moment was caught on cameras inside the courtroom ... and it's a really rough watch.

Page Six reports this is the second break the judge ordered today after Lindsay started crying -- the first was when another medical examiner took the stand to talk about examining the kids' body parts.

Social worker Latiesha Dukes -- who'd seen Lindsay at a postpartum clinic -- testified that, on two occasions, Lindsay contacted crisis line Aspire but was turned away because she wasn't suicidal enough and didn't have a "plan."

As you know, Lindsay's accused of murdering Cora, Dawson and 8-month-old Callan by strangling them with exercise bands back in January 2023.

Afterward, she allegedly cut her wrists and jumped out of a second-story window ... paralyzing herself.