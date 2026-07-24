Lindsay Clancy's Ex-Husband Begs Judge Not To Show Pics of His Slain Kids at Murder Trial

I Don't Want Graphic Pics Of My Slain Kids Shown In Court

Lindsay Clancy's ex-husband is making an unusual plea to the judge in her upcoming murder case ... he doesn't want pictures of his murdered children shown during her trial.

Patrick Clancy -- who discovered their 3 children dead in their Massachusetts home in January 2023 -- reportedly filed a motion this week begging the judge to not show crime scene pics or allow his 911 call to be played in court.

The trial is going to be televised ... and Patrick doesn't want those graphic details being blasted out into the ether.

Basically, Patrick says the emotional harm that displaying that evidence would inflict upon his family is immeasurable.

The defense is expected to make its rebuttal today.

As TMZ previously reported ... Patrick -- now remarried -- intends to testify in Lindsay's defense ... her lawyers are expected to make a case for insanity, intending to argue the Massachusetts mom was experiencing postpartum psychosis when she allegedly brutally killed her kids.

She's accused of strangling her kids, Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and 8-month-old Callan, with elastic workout bands at her Duxbury home.

Patrick allegedly came home from picking up dinner and found Lindsay had thrown herself out of a second-story window.

Lindsay is paralyzed as a result of her jump.