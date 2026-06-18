Accused Child Murderer Lindsay Clancy Holds Haunting Expression in Court Hearing

The Massachusetts mom accused of brutally murdering her three young children was back in court again Thursday ... and she held an unsettling look on her face for most of the appearance.

Lindsay Clancy entered the courtroom in a wheelchair for the final pretrial conference hearing .... where her lawyer told the judge the 35-year-old was "a vegetable practically" due to medications ... claiming she struggled with severe mental health problems before the January 2023 triple murders.

WATCH LIVE: Lindsay Clancy appears in court as start of murder trial nears. https://t.co/gWj1aZnU86 @boston25

During the proceedings ... Clancy stared on with a vacant, grim look on her face.

Clancy is accused of strangling her kids Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and 8-month-old Callan with elastic workout bands at her Duxbury home ... where her husband discovered the grisly scene.

Prosecutors say after she murdered her kids, she slit her wrists and throat and jumped from her home's second floor. They say she was injured and paralyzed as a result of the fall.

Clancy's defense attorney is expected to ask a jury to find her not guilty by reason of insanity ... claiming she was allegedly overmedicated and suffering from severe postpartum psychosis at the time.