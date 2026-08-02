Martha Reeves National Anthem Performance Goes Viral at Women's Pro Baseball League Debut

The Women's Pro Baseball League officially made history with its inaugural game Saturday ... but it wasn't just the action on the field getting people talking as Motown icon Martha Reeves took center stage.

Before the first pitch, Martha was joined by two backup singers to perform "The Star-Spangled Banner," helping kick off the league's long-awaited debut.

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The anthem quickly became a viral moment online, with social media lighting up as viewers weighed in on the performance -- praising the historic opening ceremony.

Regardless of where people landed, the performance generated buzz and put an even brighter spotlight on the launch of the new professional league.

Best known for hits like "Heat Wave" and "Dancing in the Street," Reeves cemented her place in music history long before she and Martha and the Vandellas were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1995.

Play video content Video: Martha Reeves Wants Harvey Levin to Perform Backup Vocals at Next Concert TMZ.com

Martha recently joined "TMZ Live" along with her Co-Producer and Manager, Chris Roe, and we asked her about her music comeback, Harvey -- a big fan of Martha -- then waited for the perfect moment to offer his backup vocal services.

The WPBL's debut marks a major milestone for women's baseball, bringing a professional league to the diamond and giving female players another opportunity to compete at the highest level.