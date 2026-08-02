James Van Der Beek's Widow Posts For First Wedding Anniversary Since His Death

James Van Der Beek's widow is remembering the late actor with a heartfelt tribute on what would have been their wedding anniversary.

Sharing an emotional message online, Kimberly Van Der Beek reflected on the couple's 16 years of marriage and the life they built together ... saying she felt like "the luckiest woman in the world" when she married James.

She paired the message with a collection of selfies of the two, along with a photo of James and his 6 children ... adding the beauty of their marriage continues to unfold every day through their children and that James remains present in their family and continues to guide them.

The tribute included a touching reminder of the bond they shared and the impact James continues to have on their family ... writing, "I'm eternally grateful" while expressing her love and appreciation for the years they spent together.

James and his wife shared a family life filled with memories and raised their children together, with the actor often speaking publicly about fatherhood and the importance of family.

The anniversary message served as a loving tribute to a marriage his widow says continues to shape their lives. The tribute reflects on what would be their first wedding anniversary since his death.

TMZ broke the news ... the "Dawson's Creek" star died after battling stage 3 colorectal cancer, which he announced in late 2024, and has remained a beloved figure in Hollywood as his death continues to draw tributes from across the entertainment world.