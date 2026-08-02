'Sopranos' Star Vincent Pastore Celebrated 80th Birthday Weeks Before Death, Video

Play video content Video: Vincent Pastore Stephen Villano

Vincent Pastore was surrounded by love just weeks before his death, celebrating his 80th birthday with a custom cake and a smile, a moment his longtime friend says perfectly captured the man behind the famous mobster roles.

In video, obtained by TMZ, the late actor is seen enjoying the milestone ... even jokingly making his buddy re-do the celebratory jingle, before he blows out the candle and bursts into laughter.

As we previously reported, Pastore -- best known for playing Salvatore "Big P****" Bonpensiero on "The Sopranos" -- was found dead Saturday at his Bronx home. His close friend Stephen Villano, who described himself as Pastore’s "right-hand man," said the actor’s passing came as a complete shock.

Villano told The Post that Pastore was in good health and had no major signs of illness before his death, which police sources said appeared to be from natural causes.

The two shared a nearly 30-year friendship, with Villano first working as Pastore’s driver before becoming one of his closest confidants. Villano added "He was a good man," while remembering his friend ... saying "I will miss him a lot."

Despite often portraying tough guys and criminals on screen, Villano says Pastore was nothing like the characters fans knew him for. Villano explained the real Pastore was generous, compassionate and deeply connected to his community.

According to Villano, Pastore regularly supported charities, veterans, law enforcement, and families in need, including fundraising efforts for children’s causes and holiday events for widows and orphans.

The actor, who previously battled prostate cancer, was also passionate about helping others facing similar struggles. Villano said Pastore considered his role on "The Sopranos" a life-changing opportunity and remained grateful for the castmates who became like family.