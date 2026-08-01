N3on Live Stream: Golf Cart Carrying Star Seemingly Runs Over Woman

N3on's live stream ended abruptly on Saturday ... and it seems it's because the golf cart he was in may have run someone over.

Here's the deal ... the popular streamer is up in Toronto at the 59th Annual Toronto Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade Saturday -- where he was doing one of his "IRL" streams.

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Most of the time, streamers stream from more controlled environments to minimize distractions or risks ... choosing to stream from a private residence, for example.

However, sometimes they go out in the world like N3on did here ... but this outing apparently took a dark turn. While riding in the backseat of a golf cart, video shows him come to a sudden stop -- and a woman begins screaming.

N3on and the other passengers hop out of the cart and run ... and N3on is beside himself -- sitting down on a curb, putting his head in his hands and simply reflecting on what just went down.

Eventually, N3on asks another person if she tried to jump on the cart ... and this dude says no -- she was hit by the driver who allegedly just kept driving and caused serious damage.

To be clear ... N3on wasn't driving the cart nor was he in the passenger seat. We don't know what -- if any -- relationship he has with the driver of the cart. We also don't know the nature of the injuries to the person who was allegedly struck.