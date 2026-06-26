LaVar Ball Sued For $200K Over Unpaid Home and Basketball Court Renovations

LaVar Ball is being dragged off one court and into another ... because a contractor who built him an at-home basketball court is now saying he was stiffed on the $200K bill.

The father of basketball stars Lonzo and LaMelo Ball is getting sued by MD Steel Inc. for unpaid labor expenses for the installation of a basketball court and subsequent home renovations.

TMZ obtained docs that detail the various work expenses MD says amounted to roughly $970K ... and in the filing, the company claims LaVar paid roughly $750K but never paid off the balance! He's now asking the court to help him collect the remaining $221,928!

The basketball court would fit nicely into the already sick 8-bed, 11-bath, 15,000 square foot mansion, so LaVar definitely had the right idea ... just maybe not the right calculations.

Bear in mind, amid this new lawsuit, LaVar is also dealing with his recent split from his wife of 30 years, Tina Ball ... which he revealed on a podcast with YouTuber N3on.