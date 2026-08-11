Ex-MLB All-Star Jose Iglesias Opens Up On Broadway Debut

Ex-MLB All-Star Jose Iglesias can't wait to show off a different set of skills in his Broadway debut ... telling TMZ Sports he has no idea what to expect -- but it's an incredible honor!!

Candelita is slated to become the first Latino MLB player to take the Broadway stage in "Buena Vista Social Club" as the Narrator on Aug. 27 ... which should come as no surprise, considering he's been known to be quite the singer off the baseball diamond -- who could forget his Mets anthem, "OMG?!"

We caught up with him ahead of his time in the spotlight ... and he said while he's not giving up on his baseball career just yet, this is a great use of his free time.

"This is something that actually caught me off guard completely," Iglesias said. "It's not on my bucket list to do this. But you know what, when that phone rings and the opportunity [presents itself], it's a must go."

Iglesias said it's a humbling and exciting experience ... and it's even better that it's happening in his old city, as he played for the New York Mets in 2024.

On top of that, Iglesias said the show represents Cuba and Latin America well ... so it was an easy "yes" from him.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.