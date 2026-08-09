Hope Solo Auctioning Off Huge Personal World Cup Collection

Soccer icon Hope Solo is putting some of her most legendary gear on the block!

The former longtime U.S. Women’s National Team star -- widely considered the greatest goalkeeper the game has ever seen -- is auctioning off more than 45 pieces from her personal collection at Lelands.

The big-ticket items include her match-worn, signed, photo-matched jersey and shorts from the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup final victory over Japan ... her championship ring from that title run. The auction house says it's the most significant women's soccer memorabilia ever made available to the public.

Also up for grabs -- the Golden Glove award Solo earned as the tournament’s top keeper (she allowed just three goals in seven matches), along with her match-worn jerseys from the quarterfinal win over China and the semifinal triumph against Germany.

Why sell?

“With soccer’s popularity in the U.S. reaching new heights around this World Cup, it felt like the right time to let these pieces of my career become part of this sport’s history in new hands,” Hope said.

“I hope whoever adds these pieces to their collections feels the same connection to this game that I have.”

While Solo was no stranger to controversy away from the pitch, on it she was unmatched.

Hope was part of two Olympic gold medal-winning squads ('08, '12) ... and she holds the record for most international shutouts by a goalkeeper (102). She was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2023.

A portion of the proceeds from the 45+ auction pieces will go to SheBelongs, a nonprofit that uses soccer to create opportunities for young girls.