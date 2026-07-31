Cristiano Ronaldo Enjoys Yacht Day With Georgina Rodriguez Amid Wedding Rumors

Just when you thought this summer couldn't get hotter ... here comes Cristiano Ronaldo, stripping down to his undies and flaunting his fit figure -- plus the bulge in his pants.

The soccer star was soaking up the sun Thursday on a yacht off the coast of Mallorca, wearing nothing but a pair of his CR7 briefs ... which did little to shield the outline of his penis, especially after he took a dip in the sea.

The famed footballer enjoyed the outing alongside his son, Cristiano Jr., and his smoking hot fiancée Georgina Rodriguez.

There's been some speculation Cristiano and Georgina are tying the knot this weekend ... so is this a little pre-wedding excursion?!?