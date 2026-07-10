Cristiano Ronaldo Gifts IShowSpeed Game-Worn FIFA World Cup Cleats

Play video content Video: Cristiano Ronaldo Gives IShowSpeed His Game-Worn FIFA World Cup Cleats YouTube / IShowSpeed

Cristiano Ronaldo just made IShowSpeed's year -- and maybe his whole life -- 'cause the soccer superstar gifted the popular streamer and diehard CR7 fanatic a pair of his game-worn FIFA World Cup cleats!!

The incredible moment went down on Speed's stream during the Spain vs. Belgium quarterfinal on Friday ... which Ronaldo and Portugal would have played in if they had won this past Monday.

Of course, they were booted in the Round of 16, and Speed was deeply emotional after Ronaldo's final World Cup match of his international career ... but this gesture certainly had to have lifted his spirits.

The Mercurial Superfly 11 “CR7 Gold Scorpion” cleats are rare -- Speed was informed only two pairs exist -- and they were actually worn by CR7 himself during the tournament.

Ronaldo was reportedly planning to gift them to Speed directly if they won against Spain ... but wanted to make sure he still ended up with the cleats.