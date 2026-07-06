Famous World Cup Fanatics Decked Out To Show Their Team Support

People around the world have gathered in North America to experience the FIFA World Cup 2026 ... and among the millions of fans are some familiar celebrity faces.

They're not the only ones showing their love for the game, by the way ... because Chloe Bailey, Sofia Vergara, Shay Mitchell, and Camila Cabello -- just to name a few -- are all wearing their colors!

Even Paris Hilton is showing her love for -- no, not France -- the U.S. of A, baby! Decked out in a USMNT jacket and rocking the scarf too -- probably not going to be using that too much in the summer, though.

The United States may have just celebrated its freedom from the "Red Coats" 250 years ago ... but you know who doesn't care? "Gossip Girl" star Ed Westwick, who's out here supporting England with his kid. Guess patriots come in all kinds of colors when the World Cup's in town!