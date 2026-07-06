Famous World Cup Fanatics Decked Out To Show Their Team Support
FIFA World Cup 2026 Famous Futbol Fanatics Check Out All the Stars At the Games
People around the world have gathered in North America to experience the FIFA World Cup 2026 ... and among the millions of fans are some familiar celebrity faces.
Check out the gallery ... Zoey Deutch, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Abby Champion are out here supporting "el joga bonito" in Brazil's classic yellow kit ... along with Alex Consani and Isan Elba.
They're not the only ones showing their love for the game, by the way ... because Chloe Bailey, Sofia Vergara, Shay Mitchell, and Camila Cabello -- just to name a few -- are all wearing their colors!
Even Paris Hilton is showing her love for -- no, not France -- the U.S. of A, baby! Decked out in a USMNT jacket and rocking the scarf too -- probably not going to be using that too much in the summer, though.
The United States may have just celebrated its freedom from the "Red Coats" 250 years ago ... but you know who doesn't care? "Gossip Girl" star Ed Westwick, who's out here supporting England with his kid. Guess patriots come in all kinds of colors when the World Cup's in town!
Regardless of your team ... the World Cup has got your celebs squadding up to celebrate some goals!