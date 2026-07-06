Kylian Mbappe Rips Paraguayan Politician For Racist Comments, 'Despicable Woman'

Kylian Mbappe just went scorched earth on Paraguayan politician Celeste Amarilla for directing disgusting and racist comments at him after a World Cup game ... calling her a "despicable woman" who is unfit to represent her country.

Amarilla targeted Mbappe following France's 1-0 win over Paraguay on Saturday ... taking issue with the superstar appearing to snub goalkeeper Orlando Gill's handshake attempt.

Orlando Gill on his postgame altercation with Mbappé pic.twitter.com/vtIQfdN8Yy @FOXSports

Her social media post is shockingly bad -- she called the 27-year-old a "colonized Cameroonian, desperately ​trying to pass himself off as French," a "brute" who can't write ... and said other things we're not going to share due to how far she went.

To really get her frustration across, Amarilla also said he deserved to be slapped in the face.

Mbappe wasn't having any of it ... unleashing a fiery response on Monday.

"Madame Celeste Amarilla, you are a despicable woman and unworthy of your position," he wrote on X. "You do not represent Paraguay, ​that country which has sweated passion and honour throughout the competition."

"Through your recklessness and your brazen racism, the entire world has already forgotten the ‌journey ⁠and the historic effort that your players accomplished during this World Cup, making way for an incompetent woman who gives the worst possible image of her country."

"I will never allow people like her the freedom to ​spread their hatred ​and racism across ⁠the world," he added."

The French Football Federation is also pissed ... saying it is reporting the matter to authorities.